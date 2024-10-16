Occupier pulled pin from grenade and held it in his hands to commit suicide. VIDEO
The aerial bombers of the Incognito Combat Battalion of the 54th Separate Mechanized Brigade dropped a munition on the Russian invader from a drone. The occupier immediately took out a grenade and blew himself up.
According to Censor.NET, the moment of the Russian invader's suicide was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.
