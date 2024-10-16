ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10151 visitors online
News Video War
12 550 27

Occupier pulled pin from grenade and held it in his hands to commit suicide. VIDEO

The aerial bombers of the Incognito Combat Battalion of the 54th Separate Mechanized Brigade dropped a munition on the Russian invader from a drone. The occupier immediately took out a grenade and blew himself up.

According to Censor.NET, the moment of the Russian invader's suicide was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

Watch more: Occupier lays grenade under himself and commits suicide on battlefield in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9270) suicide_ (140) 54th brigade (49)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 