Occupier pulled pin from grenade and held it in his hands to commit suicide. VIDEO

The aerial bombers of the Incognito Combat Battalion of the 54th Separate Mechanized Brigade dropped a munition on the Russian invader from a drone. The occupier immediately took out a grenade and blew himself up.

According to Censor.NET, the moment of the Russian invader's suicide was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

