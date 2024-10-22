ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10275 visitors online
News War
4 817 12

Russian troops advance near Nelipivka and Kurakhove - DeepState. MAP

The occupiers continue to seize new territories in the Donetsk region.

This is reported by analysts of the DeepState project, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy advanced near Nelipivka, Kurakhove, Vodiane and in Lysivka," DeepState said in a statement.

Просування російських військ поблизу Курахового

Watch more: Ukrainian defense forces destroyed enemy position at night using Baba Yaga drone together with invader who was equipping it. VIDEO

Author: 

Donetska region (3919)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 