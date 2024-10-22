Russian troops advance near Nelipivka and Kurakhove - DeepState. MAP
The occupiers continue to seize new territories in the Donetsk region.
This is reported by analysts of the DeepState project, Censor.NET reports.
"The enemy advanced near Nelipivka, Kurakhove, Vodiane and in Lysivka," DeepState said in a statement.
