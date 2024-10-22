Shahed’s attack on Sumy: three people killed, including one child (updated)

On the night of 22 October, Russian invaders conducted an air strike on a private residential sector in Sumy.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy RMA.

It is noted that the enemy used "Shahed" attack UAVs.

"The consequences of the enemy attack are being clarified. Unfortunately, there are preliminary reports of civilian casualties. Emergency services are working," the statement said.

Subsequently, the acting mayor of Sumy, Andrii Kobzar, reported that three people, including one child, were killed as a result of a nighttime attack by enemy drones on private sector residential buildings in the regional centre.

Anti-aircraft fighting is continuing. Take care of yourselves and your families, do not ignore air raid warnings.

According to Suspilne TV channel, explosions were heard again in Sumy around 6:30 am.

Kobzar noted that the enemy continues to shell Sumy.

"On the morning of 22 October, the enemy attacked a residential apartment building and critical infrastructure facilities. The consequences of the morning attack are being clarified," the statement said.