Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 681,580 (+1350 per day), 9079 tanks, 19623 artillery systems, 18199 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 681,580 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

"Due to the constant receipt of updated intelligence data, it became necessary to adjust some positions of total enemy losses - cruise missiles. The total figure has been adjusted, and losses per day are reported as usual," the statement said.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 22.10.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 681580 (+1350) people,

tanks - 9079 (+8) units

armored combat vehicles - 18199 (+24) units

artillery systems - 19623 (+34) units,

MLRS - 1234 (+2) units,

air defense systems - 981 (+2) units

aircraft - 369 (+0) units

helicopters - 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 17404 (+71),

cruise missiles - 2625 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 27111 (+77) units

special equipment - 3499 (+20)

