Enemy occupies Novosadove and advances near Selydove, Bohoiavlenka, Zoriane, Novodmytrivka and Kruhliakivka - DeepState. MAPS

Russian troops occupied Novosadove village in Donetsk region and are advancing in Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to DeepState.

"The map has been updated! The enemy has occupied Novosadove (a village in the Lyman city territorial community of Donetsk region), and also advanced in Kruhliakivka (a village in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region), near Bohoiavlenka (a village in the Vuhledar city community of Volnovakha district of Donetsk region of Ukraine), Zoriane (a village in the Marinka urban community of the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region), Selydove (a city in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region) and Novodmytrivka (a village in the Kurakhivka urban community of the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region). The situation in Toretsk (city of Bakhmut district, Donetsk region) has been clarified," the statement said.

Новосадове карта
Novosadove

Кругляківка карта
Kruhliakivka

Богоявленка карта
Bohoiavlenka

Зоряне карта
Zoriane

Селидове карта
Selydove

Новодмитрівка карта
Novodmytrivka

Торецьк карта
Toretsk

Earlier it was reported that Russian troops had advanced near Nelipivka and Kurakhove.

