Russian attacks on ports in Black Sea threaten global food security - Starmer

Russia's strikes on the Black Sea ports in southern Ukraine, which have become more frequent recently, threaten global food security.

This was stated by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Censor.NET reports citing Reuters.

Russia's indiscriminate attacks on ports in the Black Sea underscore that Putin is willing to put global food security on the line in his attempts to force Ukraine into submission," Starmer said.

The British prime minister noted that attacks on the Black Sea ports in southern Ukraine, which have become more frequent recently, are delaying the delivery of food to Palestine and other countries in the Global South.

According to British military intelligence, Mr. Starmer said, at least four merchant ships were hit by Russia in the Black Sea between October 5 and 14.

"Putin is harming millions of vulnerable people in Africa, Asia and the Middle East as he tries to gain an advantage in his barbaric war," the British prime minister said.

According to his statement, Russian strikes have delayed the departure from Ukraine of a ship carrying oil destined for the World Food Program in Palestine, as well as grain ships heading to Egypt and World Food Program cargo heading to South Africa.

As a reminder, on September 12, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia had launched a missile attack on a civilian ship carrying a cargo of wheat for Egypt. The occupiers struck immediately after the ship left Ukrainian territorial waters in the Black Sea.