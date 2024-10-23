Austin explains why US does not allow ATACMS to strike Russia: Russia has already withdrawn aircraft
Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin explained why the United States does not authorize ATACMS missile strikes on military targets in Russia.
According to Censor.NET, he said this in an interview with Fox News.
The journalist asked Austin whether the US refusal to grant Ukraine permission to launch ATACMS strikes on Russian territory is not just a continuation of the war.
The Pentagon chief said that Russia has already moved the planes it uses for planning bombs beyond the ATACMS range, 300 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.
"I think they have the capability to continue to strike at long range, and they will. Ukraine has many capabilities that we have provided in terms of drones," the minister added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password