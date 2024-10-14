Night launch of four ATACMS ballistic missiles at positions of Russian occupiers. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing the nighttime launches of US ATACMS missiles by Ukrainian artillery at the positions of the Russian occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows the launch of four ballistic missiles.

"Fire footage of the night launches of four ATACMS ballistic missiles at the Russian occupiers by the soldiers of the 'Tivaz' artillery division," the commentary to the video reads.

