All children evacuated from Myrnohrad, 59 children left in Pokrovsk - RMA

Vadim Filashkin spoke about the situation with the evacuation of children from the frontline cities of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on the air of the national telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"All children have already been evacuated from Myrnohrad, and 59 children remain in Pokrovsk," - he said.

Mr. Filashkin also added that thanks to the support of international partners, we have managed to improve the situation with water supply in the north of the region, where Russians are actively destroying water infrastructure.

As a reminder, as of mid-October, 433 children remained in 10 settlements subject to the forced evacuation of families with children. The largest number of children is in the Kostiantynivka community (256 minors).

Also during the week, 168 people with limited mobility were evacuated from the Donetsk region.

The RMA noted that the possibilities for resettlement in the Cherkasy region have been exhausted, and evacuation of people to the Dnipropetrovsk region has begun this week and continues to the Lviv region. The evacuation train runs daily.