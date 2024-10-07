In October, evacuation trains from Donetsk region will run once every four days - Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories. PHOTOS

In October, evacuation trains from Donetsk region will run every four days.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that in October, Cherkasy region will host those wishing to leave the dangerous areas. Evacuation trains from Donetsk region will run to Cherkasy region at four-day intervals.

In particular, today's train evacuated 44 people, including 12 children and several people with disabilities. Upon arrival, the evacuees received food, humanitarian and psychological assistance.

Transportation of people to communities that are ready to receive them was also organised.

The agency reminded that the evacuation is free of charge. The next evacuation train from the Donetsk region to the Cherkasy region will depart on 10 October.

"To go to a safe region, you can leave a request by calling: 0 800 500 121, (073) 050-01-21 (WhatsApp, Telegram, Viber, Signal). To register for the evacuation of seriously ill and disabled people, call 0 800 332 614. You can also report your desire to leave to the round-the-clock hotline of the Ministry of Reintegration at 1548. For messages via WhatsApp/Telegram/Viber messengers, the number is (096) 078-84-33," the ministry shared its contacts.

See more: Occupiers attack Sloviansk in Donetsk region: six wounded, including two children. PHOTOS