Occupiers attack Sloviansk in Donetsk region: one person was killed and six were injured, including two children. PHOTOS (updated)

On the evening of Monday, 7 October, the occupiers shelled Sloviansk, Donetsk region. One person was killed and six were injured, including two children.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"As of 19:00, there are 6 wounded, including 2 children," the statement said.

It is known that one injured child, a 2-year-old girl, was taken to hospital. She sustained minor injuries.

The enemy attack also damaged six multi-storey buildings, a business, an administrative building and two cars.

The authorities and responsible services are on site.

Updated information.

Later, Filashkin said that one person was killed as a result of the Russian shelling of Sloviansk.

"1 person was killed and 6 wounded - this is the information about the attack on Sloviansk as of 8 p.m. Among the wounded are a 2-year-old and a 13-year-old girl, both in satisfactory condition," the official said.

