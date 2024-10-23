Two Lithuanians deprived of citizenship: they are fighting against Ukraine on side of Russia

In Lithuania, two citizens who are fighting against Ukraine on the side of Russia have been deprived of their citizenship.

This was reported by the Delfi publication with reference to information from a representative of the Department of Migration, Censor.NET reports.

According to the decision of Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite, Vitalijus Kazakevicius, born in 1984, and Juozas Samuolis, born in 1978, were deprived of Lithuanian citizenship.

According to him, the intelligence services provided information to the country that these citizens were serving in the Russian army and fighting against Ukraine.

Read more: Verkhovna Rada supported in general draft law on legal status of foreigners and stateless persons defending Ukraine

"After receiving such information, the Migration Department prepared a recommendation to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, on the basis of which Minister Agne Bilotaite signed a decree," said the representative of the Migration Department.

According to the Law on Citizenship of the Republic of Lithuania, persons who serve in the service of another country without the permission of the government may be deprived of their citizenship.

In mid-September, Lithuanian Kęstutis Kvietkus, who serves in the Russian army and is fighting in Ukraine, was deprived of his citizenship.