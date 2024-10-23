Russians shelled Inzhenerne and attacked Bilozerka community in Kherson region with drones: Five people were injured

Today, on October 23, Russian troops have been striking in the Kherson region since the morning, with attacks on Inzhenerne and Bilozerka communities, and there are victims.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Shelling of Inzhenerne

As noted, Russian troops attacked Inzhenerne at around 11:00. As a result of the enemy shelling, a 19-year-old girl who was inside the building sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her face. She was taken to a hospital for medical care.

Attack on the Bilozerska community

The RMA reported that Russians attacked Bilozerka from a UAV in the afternoon. Two people were injured when the explosives were dropped. The men, aged 64 and 46, were diagnosed with blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. They went to the hospital on their own. They received the necessary medical care.

Later, the Russians attacked the Bilozerka community for the second time. A 59-year-old nurse who was near a store in Bilozerka was injured when explosives were dropped from a drone. She was diagnosed with explosive trauma, shrapnel wounds to her head and arm.

According to the RMA, the enemy attacked a civilian car with a UAV in Tomyna Balka, causing a 48-year-old woman to sustain an explosive injury, wounds to her face, arm, and leg.

Both women were taken to hospitals and are under medical supervision.