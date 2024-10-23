Ukrainian Armed Forces block Russian advance from eastern part of Toretsk, - Luhansk OTG

The situation in Toretsk, Donetsk region, has somewhat stabilized. Defense forces are blocking Russia's advance from the eastern part of the city.

This was stated by Anastasiia Bobovnikova, a spokeswoman for the Luhansk OTG, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

"The number of assaults in these areas (Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Siversk - Ed.) has slightly decreased. We attribute this to the fact that the enemy has taken a tactical pause to bring in some manpower, replenish losses, replenish ammunition, replenish weapons, and possibly bring in some equipment. And when they finish preparations, the number of attacks will most likely resume again," she said.

According to Bobovnikova, the situation near Chasiv Yar "remains difficult".

Watch more: Soldiers of 3rd Brigade destroyed armored personnel carrier, cannon, antenna, as well as shelters and positions of occupiers in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

"Yes, unfortunately, the situation in Chas Yar is complicated, but the enemy has not been able to cross the canal, as Bild claims, and there is no breakthrough there. Yes, some assault groups are trying to cross the canal, but such attempts are immediately blocked and the groups are destroyed. The line of the canal is controlled by our artillery and drones, and therefore the equipment cannot pass, because in order for the equipment to pass, it is necessary to build bridges. They cannot do this because these attempts also end quickly," the spokesperson explained.

At the same time, Bobovnikova added, the situation in Toretsk has stabilized. Defense forces "are blocking the enemy's advance from the eastern part of the city, where they are entrenched."

"The situation in Toretsk has relatively stabilized. We are now holding the line of contact unchanged. The enemy is still entrenched in the eastern districts of the city. However, we are holding back their further advance and will defend the city as long as possible. And so far we are doing a good job," she summarized.