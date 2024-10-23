ENG
Soldiers of 3rd Brigade destroyed armored personnel carrier, cannon, antenna, as well as shelters and positions of occupiers in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade destroyed a Russian armoured personnel carrier, a cannon, an antenna, as well as the occupiers' shelters and positions on the borders of the Kharkiv region.

In addition, the fighters attacked an enemy vehicle with infantry and a motorcycle, Censor.NET reports.

