Kamikaze drone destroys enemy reconnaissance UAV "Supercam" flying towards Sumy region. VIDEO
A kamikaze drone operator from the Erebus Group unit of the 82nd Air Assault Brigade destroyed a Russian reconnaissance drone Supercam flying in the direction of Sumy region.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media.
