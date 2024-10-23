ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7832 visitors online
News
4 515 7

Terrorist attack on defense company in Turkey kills 3, wounds 14

В теракті в Туреччині загинули 3 людини

In the province of Ankara, a terrorist attack took place at the Turkish Aerospace Industries enterprise, killing 3 people.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Erlikaya wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

Erlikaya also said that two terrorists were neutralized.

Read more: Terrorist attack in Tel Aviv: Ukrainian citizen among wounded, - Ambassador

"Unfortunately, we have three dead and 14 wounded in the attack. May God have mercy on our martyrs," the minister said.

He condemned the terrorist attack and promised that Turkey's fight "will continue resolutely until the last terrorist is neutralized."

Author: 

terrorist attack (419) Turkey (575)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 