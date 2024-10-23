Terrorist attack on defense company in Turkey kills 3, wounds 14

In the province of Ankara, a terrorist attack took place at the Turkish Aerospace Industries enterprise, killing 3 people.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Erlikaya wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

Erlikaya also said that two terrorists were neutralized.

"Unfortunately, we have three dead and 14 wounded in the attack. May God have mercy on our martyrs," the minister said.

He condemned the terrorist attack and promised that Turkey's fight "will continue resolutely until the last terrorist is neutralized."