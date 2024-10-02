Terrorist attack in Tel Aviv: Ukrainian citizen among wounded, - Ambassador

A Ukrainian citizen is among the victims of the terrorist attack in Tel Aviv.

This was stated by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel Yevhen Korniichuk, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Unfortunately, it became known today that among the victims of the terrorist attack in Jaffa, which took place yesterday before the Iranian attack, there were 7 dead and 16 wounded, and among the wounded, one citizen has dual citizenship, that is, she has a Ukrainian passport. The police provided us with information this morning," the diplomat said.

According to Korniichuk, the victim's life is not in danger. The consul will visit her today or tomorrow.

As a reminder, on 1 October 2024, unidentified persons opened fire in the Jaffa area of Tel Aviv.

The situation in the Middle East

On 17-18 August, pagers in the pockets or hands of militants of the Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah exploded en masse in Lebanon. However, Israel denies any involvement in the massive pager explosions of Hezbollah members, noting that the Lebanese group has many enemies.

At the same time, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) would focus its military efforts in the north, where it borders Lebanon, as a "new phase" of the war begins.

On 27 September, IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that the Israeli Air Force had struck Hezbollah's headquarters in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

Subsequently, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) officially announced the elimination of Hezbollah leader and co-founder Hassan Nasrallah.

On 1 October, Israel informed the United States that it was conducting limited ground operations focused on Hezbollah's infrastructure in Lebanon.

In the evening of 1 October, Iran fired missiles into Israel.

United States destroyers shot down some of the missiles with which Iran attacked Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu says Iran will pay for the massive missile attack.