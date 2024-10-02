Russian-made weapons were found at "Hezbollah" positions in Lebanon - Israeli media. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Israeli troops seize Russian-made weapons at Hezbollah positions.

According to Censor.NET, citing Militarnyi, Israeli media reported this.

It is noted that the weapons were seized during an operation in southern Lebanon.

For example, 9M131FM (thermobaric) and 9M131M missiles of the "Metis-M" anti-tank missile system were seized.

There was also a 9K32M "Strela-2" man-portable surface-to-air missile system and RPG-29 "Vampire" and RPG-27 "Tavolga" rocket-propelled grenade launchers.

A photo with a MRO-A rocket-propelled infantry flamethrower was also published.

The media suggest that Russian-made weapons could have reached "Hezbollah" through third countries, in particular through Syria. The possibility of supplies from the Russian Federation through exports via third countries is also not ruled out.

The situation in the Middle East

As a reminder, on 17-18 August, pagers in the pockets or hands of militants of the Iranian-backed Lebanese group "Hezbollah" exploded en masse in Lebanon. Israel, however, denies any involvement in the massive pager explosions of "Hezbollah" members, noting that the Lebanese group has many enemies.

At the same time, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) will focus its military efforts in the north, where it borders Lebanon, as a "new phase" of the war begins.

On 27 September, IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that the Israeli Air Force had struck "Hezbollah's" headquarters in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

Subsequently, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) officially announced the elimination of the leader and one of the founders of the "Hezbollah" group, Hassan Nasrallah.

On 1 October, Israel informed the United States that it was conducting limited ground operations focused on "Hezbollah's" infrastructure in Lebanon.

In the evening of 1 October, Iran launched missiles at Israel.

US destroyers shot down some of the missiles that Iran used to attack Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu says Iran will pay for the massive missile attack.

