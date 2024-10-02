EU strongly condemns Iran’s attack on Israel - Borrell

The European Union condemns the massive shelling by Iran on the territory of Israel, carried out on the evening of October 1, 2024.

"The EU condemns Iran's attack on Israel in the strongest possible way," wrote the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, on the X social network on Wednesday night.

He also believes that "a dangerous cycle of attacks and retaliation risks getting out of control."

"An immediate ceasefire in the entire region is necessary. The EU remains determined to contribute to the prevention of regional war," Borrell insists.

We will remind you that Iran launched hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israel the night before. According to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, the Fattah hypersonic missiles were used for the first time.

Also, Iran said that allegedly 90% of the missiles successfully hit targets in Israel. At the same time, according to IDF representatives, most of them were intercepted by air defense forces. In addition, it was reported that on the evening of October 1, destroyers of the United States shot down some of the missiles with which Iran attacked Israel.

Read more: US warns of possible Iranian missile attack on Israel - CNN

What preceded?

The situation between Israel and Hezbollah escalated in September.

It will be recalled that on August 17-18, pagers in the pockets or hands of militants of the Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah exploded en masse in Lebanon. However, Israel has denied involvement in the mass pager bombings of Hezbollah members, noting that the Lebanese group has many enemies.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) would focus its military efforts in the north, where it borders Lebanon, as a "new phase" of the war begins.

On September 27, IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that the Israeli Air Force struck the main headquarters of Hezbollah in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

Subsequently, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) officially announced the elimination of the leader and one of the founders of the Hezbollah group, Hassan Nasrallah.

On October 1, Israel notified the US that it was conducting limited ground operations targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon.