G7 plans to provide Ukraine with $50 billion loan by end of year - US Treasury

Countries of the G7 plan to provide Ukraine with a $50 billion loan by the end of the year on the security of profits from frozen Russian assets.

This was stated by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during a meeting in Washington with Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The Group of Seven intends to provide Ukraine with a $50 billion loan by the end of this year. And the United States will join the G7 to provide a $20 billion loan to Ukraine, which will be repaid from the proceeds of Russia's own assets," Yellen said.

According to her, this means that it is Russia that will be forced to pay for its illegal war, not American and European taxpayers.

In this regard, the US and Ukrainian Treasury Ministers, Janet Yellen and Serhii Marchenko, signed a joint statement that confirms the US intentions to target funds to support Ukraine.

As a reminder, on June 14, 2024, at the G7 summit, the leaders agreed to provide about $50 billion to Ukraine. The funds will be serviced and repaid from future profits generated from frozen Russian sovereign assets in the European Union and other jurisdictions.