Besides US and Germany, there are other NATO countries that oppose Ukraine’s invitation - Politico

Germany and the United States are among the major powers that have been slow to respond to Ukraine's call for NATO membership, but have not ruled it out altogether. However, there are other countries in the Alliance that are against it.

Politico writes about it, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

According to the publication, key members of the NATO bloc remain concerned about being drawn into a war with Russia. In addition, Hungary and Slovakia are also against it, with their governments generally taking a pro-Kremlin stance. The publication points out that there are also other countries that are not eager to respond quickly to Kyiv's requests.

"Countries like Belgium, Slovenia or Spain are hiding behind the US and Germany. They don't want to," one NATO official told the publication. The second official said that countries "support the idea in the abstract, but as soon as it gets closer to materialisation", they will start to oppose it more publicly.

