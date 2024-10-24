US ready to continue investing in long-range weapons production in Ukraine - Austin

The United States of America is ready to continue investing in the production of long-range weapons in Ukraine, including unmanned aerial vehicles.

This was stated by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We aim to continue to invest in their ability to strike over long distances," the minister said.

He emphasized that Ukrainians have demonstrated that they can mass-produce unmanned systems "that are very, very effective."

"We've seen them hit targets 400 kilometers abroad and even deeper," Austin reminded.

Also, according to him, the developments of the Ukrainian side are much cheaper than the cost of ballistic missiles.

"So, it makes sense to invest in these capabilities, in their ability to scale up in the future. And I think it meets their needs not only now but also in the distant future," the Pentagon chief summarized.

Read more: Austin explains why US does not allow ATACMS to strike Russia: Russia has already withdrawn aircraft