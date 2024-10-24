Russian troops advance in Selydove and Kostiantynivka - DeepState. MAP
DeepState analysts have updated the map of hostilities and reported on the advance of Russian troops in Donetsk region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the osinters' telegram channel.
"The enemy has advanced in Selydove, Kostiantynivka, Izmailivka and near Bohoiavlenka," the statement said.
