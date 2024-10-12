ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10942 visitors online
News Photo
1 026 0

Occupiers hit fire and rescue unit in Kostiantynivka. PHOTOS

On 11 October, the Russian occupiers conducted an air strike on Konstantynivka. As a result of the shelling, a fire and rescue unit was damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"The blast wave smashed almost all the windows and doors of the building and damaged the roof and garage doors. All personnel were in the shelter and were not injured," the statement said.

Read also on Censor.NET: Day in Donetsk region: 4 districts were under enemy fire, occupants killed 3 civilians

Удар по Костянтинівці
Удар по Костянтинівці
Удар по Костянтинівці
Удар по Костянтинівці
Удар по Костянтинівці

Author: 

shoot out (13435) Donetska region (3846) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (786) Kostyantynivka (212)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 