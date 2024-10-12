Occupiers hit fire and rescue unit in Kostiantynivka. PHOTOS

On 11 October, the Russian occupiers conducted an air strike on Konstantynivka. As a result of the shelling, a fire and rescue unit was damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"The blast wave smashed almost all the windows and doors of the building and damaged the roof and garage doors. All personnel were in the shelter and were not injured," the statement said.

