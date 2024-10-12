Day in Donetsk region: 4 districts were under enemy fire, occupiers killed 3 civilians

In one day, on October 11, the Russians killed 3 residents of the Donetsk region: two in Bogoyavlenka and one in Ivanopil. Another 8 people in the region were injured during the day.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Vadym Filashkin.

Volnovaha district

2 people were killed and 4 houses were damaged in Bohoiavlenka of the Vuhledar district.

Pokrovsk district

Kurakhivka was subjected to numerous shellings, 3 two-story buildings were damaged in Kurakhivka.

Yesterday, October 11, at 10:55 a.m., an attack was made on the northwestern part of Pokrovsk. The fire destroyed 3 private residential buildings, an outbuilding, and a passenger car on a total area of ​​104 square meters.

"There is not a single safe place left in the community, no matter where the enemy reaches. Russian troops strike cynically, purposefully, and at any time," the CMA noted.

Kramatorsk district

A house and a power line were damaged in Pyskunivka, Mykolaivka district. In Kostyantynivka, a person was injured, 3 high-rise buildings, 2 private houses, 3 administrative buildings, and an infrastructure object were damaged. A person was injured in Pleschiivka of the Illinivka district.

Bakhmut district

2 houses were damaged in Siversk. In the Chasiv Yar district, a person was injured, 11 private houses, a high-rise building and an industrial building were damaged.

293 people, including 68 children, were evacuated from the front line.

