US does not allow Ukraine to use its weapons deep into Russia - Kirby

US President Joe Biden has not changed his decision to allow Ukraine to use Western long-range weapons to strike targets deep in Russia, despite intelligence reports of North Korean troops moving into Russia.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was stated by White House adviser John Kirby.

"First of all, we are closely monitoring this," he said, commenting on reports of the DPRK's troops moving into Russia.

In this regard, Kirby added that estimates of the North Korean military's future intentions remain unknown, including whether they will be involved in fighting against Ukraine.

Therefore, as of today, he said, "there are no political decisions" to change position on long-range weapons for Ukraine.

"There has been no change in the president's approach to what we provide to Ukraine and how they use it," the White House official said.

To recap, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said at a joint press conference with French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot in Kyiv that the possibility of Ukraine using long-range Western weapons would prevent further advancement of Russian troops, further seizure of additional Ukrainian territories by Russian troops, and further destruction of Ukrainian soldiers.

Read more: US will help Ukraine have strong position in talks with Russia - Kirby