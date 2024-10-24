We will see Russia at Peace Summit when "Victory Plan" is fully implemented - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy named the condition of Russia's appearance at the Global Peace Summit.

The head of state said this during the Third Parliamentary Summit of the Crimean Platform, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia evades real diplomacy. And it does not want to give back what it has stolen. But we must force them to do it. That is, we must strengthen Ukraine and our common positions with you. Ukraine presented to its partners a "Victory Plan", which contains everything necessary to deprive Russia of any what alternatives it is counting on now, apart from a just peace," the president said.

Zelenskyy called on partners to be advocates of the "Victory Plan" points.

"When and if the "Victory Plan" is fully implemented, we will see Russia at the Peace Summit. We will see the implementation of the Peace Formula, we will see the fully restored effectiveness of the goals and principles of the UN Charter," he added.

