Zelenskyy meets with representatives of Ukrainian civil society, discusses "Victory Plan". PHOTO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with representatives of Ukrainian civil society.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the President's telegram channel.

"Organisations in different areas: foreign policy, defence development, defence of freedom. There was also Maksym Butkevych, a Ukrainian human rights activist and soldier whom we recently managed to free from Russian captivity," Zelenskyy said.

The meeting discussed the Victory Plan and the need for unification. The President invited the participants to join the development of an internal action plan.

"Our victory requires exactly the kind of unity that we had in the first days of the full-scale Russian invasion. We count on unity in promoting the decision of our partners to invite Ukraine to NATO. Thank you for your help in developing the Maritime Strategy. It is important to work out the format of the technological Headquarters - a good suggestion. We must work together to bring justice to Ukraine, bring lasting peace closer and talk to our partners about everything that can make Ukraine stronger. I thank each and every one of you for your ideas and suggestions and willingness to work together," Zelenskyy said.

