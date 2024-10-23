Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "Victory Plan" was not well received in Washington.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the article by The Economist.

A senior Ukrainian official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the Victory Plan should be interpreted as "coercive diplomacy."

He clarified that it is a way to force Russia to negotiate on terms more favorable to Ukraine.

At the same time, the source said that the "escalation potential" of the plan was not well received in the United States.

"They say it's unpromising, although part of the problem is that they don't say it to the president (Volodymyr Zelenskyy - Ed.)'s face," he explained.

Ukraine's Victory Plan

As a reminder, on October 16, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the Victory Plan at a meeting in the Verkhovna Rada. The main points of the Victory Plan are inviting Ukraine to join NATO and strengthening defense.

According to Zelenskyy, the Victory Plan consists of five points and three secret annexes. There are secret annexes to the defense, economic, and deterrence points. Classified annexes are available to partners with the appropriate assistance capacity.

According to media reports, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing another Plan that will deal with internal decisions and will not be an alternative to the "Victory Plan".

