Zelenskyy prepares another plan on war - media

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing another Plan, which will deal with internal decisions and will not be an alternative to the "Victory Plan".

It is a document that will concern internal decisions in many areas - the military-industrial complex, defense, economy, social policy, and others.

According to the president's plan, unlike his victory plan for Western partners, it will include steps that Ukraine itself must take.

"The president has already given instructions to develop this plan," a source from Zelenskyy's team said. It should be prepared and presented to Ukrainians by the end of the year.

"The goal is to do everything possible to maintain unity and achieve results in various areas of the country's development," he added.

Ukraine's Victory Plan

As a reminder, on October 16, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the Victory Plan at a meeting in the Verkhovna Rada. The main points of the Victory Plan are inviting Ukraine to join NATO and strengthening defense.

According to Zelenskyy, the Victory Plan consists of five points and three secret annexes. There are secret annexes to the defense, economic, and deterrence points. Classified annexes are available to partners with the appropriate assistance capacity.

