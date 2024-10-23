States are not ready to invite Ukraine to NATO - US ambassador Smith

The United States is not ready to give Ukraine an invitation to NATO, which is a key point of Zelenskyy's "Victory Plan".

This was stated by the permanent representative of the US to NATO, Julianna Smith, Censor.NET reports with reference to Politico.

"To date, the Alliance has not reached the point where it is ready to offer membership or invite Ukraine," she said.

According to her, the intention "is to continue to bring them closer to NATO".

It will be recalled that on October 16, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the "Victory Plan" at a meeting in the Verkhovna Rada. The main points of the "Victory Plan" are the invitation of Ukraine to NATO and the strengthening of defense.

According to Zelenskyy, the "Victory Plan" consists of five points and three secret annexes. There are secret attachments to the defense and economic points, as well as the containment point. Secret supplements are available to partners who have the appropriate helping potential.

