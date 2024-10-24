Over last day in Kharkiv sector, enemy stormed near Vovchansk and Tykhe, Russian losses amounted to 115 people - OTG "Kharkiv"

The operational situation in the Kharkiv sector has not changed significantly and remains difficult.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the OTG "Kharkiv".

"Over the past day, the enemy attacked nine times near the settlements of Vovchansk and Tykhe. Russian occupiers conducted 5 air strikes using 5 GABs and 10 NARs. They carried out 41 strikes with kamikaze drones. They fired 353 times at the positions of the Ukrainian defenders," the statement said.

The defense forces adequately respond to the enemy's actions and continue to effectively destroy the manpower, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

The enemy's losses over the past day amounted to 115 creatures, of which 41 were irrecoverable, 73 were sanitary, and 2 were captured.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy lost 73 units of weapons and military equipment, including destroyed and damaged:

2 tanks;

10 artillery systems;

1 armored combat vehicle;

12 vehicles;

5 units of special equipment;

43 UAVs.

72 shelters for personnel and an ammunition storage facility were also destroyed.

