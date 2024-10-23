Occupiers strike at crossings on Oskil River, which complicates evacuation measures - Kharkiv RMA

The situation with the evacuation in the Kharkiv region is complicated by the fact that Russians are hitting the crossings, which makes it impossible to ensure the restoration of critical infrastructure in the area.

This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, on the air of Yedyni Novyny (United News), Censor.NET reports.

"Yesterday, the enemy attacked the crossings of this river (Oskil - Ed.), which complicates evacuation measures. However, we are working to restore the logistics connection," noted Syniehubov.

He also noted that the pace of evacuation has slowed down.

According to him, a total of 9,000 people are to be evacuated from the settlements of the Kupiansk direction, including more than 4,800 residents of the Kupiansk community. The priority is the left bank, where more than 2,700 people remain.



"169 local residents, including 79 children, have to be evacuated from Borivska community, where the security situation is extremely tense," added Syniehubov.



The head of the RMA also said that over the past day the enemy used 11 guided aerial bombs and 1 X-38 missile against unarmed residents of Kharkiv region.