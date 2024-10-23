Number of casualties in Nikopol district has increased to four. Occupies attacked area about 20 times per day. PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region about twenty times on 23 October, causing casualties and destruction.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"Another person was wounded in the Nikopol district. A 45-year-old man is hospitalised in serious condition. This is the fourth casualty of hostile attacks on the area today," he wrote.

As noted, in total, the Russian army fired at the district territories about two dozen times during the day. The enemy terrorised with artillery and kamikaze drones, hitting Nikopol, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, and Myrovka communities.

In addition to the shops, the shelling damaged an office, a dentist, two petrol stations and a car wash. Infrastructure and industrial enterprises were also damaged. As well as three multi-storey buildings and the same number of private houses, outbuildings, several cars, and a garage. A power line was damaged.





As a reminder, this afternoon, the occupiers shelled Nikopol, the Dnipropetrovsk region, with artillery, injuring three people. A 36-year-old man and women aged 60 and 78 sustained shrapnel wounds. One of them was hospitalised in moderate condition.