Rallies-provocations are being prepared in different cities to discredit military and political leadership - DIU

Ukrainian intelligence has warned of the preparation of rallies-provocations in Ukrainian cities.

This was reported by the press service of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, anonymous accounts in the Telegram messenger are looking for people who agree to attend "rallies" aimed at discrediting the military and political leadership of Ukraine, in particular, the special services.

"Those who are bought are asked to take photos and videos of provocative actions to create a "picture" for the purpose of social polarization and creating tension within Ukraine. They want to organize such paid gatherings in Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro and other regional centers," the statement said.

The military intelligence warns Ukrainian citizens against participating in the events harmful to national security.

