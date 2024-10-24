Sullivan: US position on allowing Ukraine to conduct long-range strikes against Russia remains unchanged

The US position on allowing Ukraine to conduct long-range strikes against Russia with Western weapons has not changed.

This was stated by White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Censor.NET reports citing Voice of America.

Biden's adviser did not explain the reasons for this decision, but said: "We provide Ukraine with a huge set of capabilities to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and I am extremely proud of the two and a half years of efforts we have made to mobilize a huge number of these capabilities for Ukraine."

Regarding the situation at the front, he added: "Based on common sense principles, if there is an artillery system that is firing at you from across the border in Kharkiv or anywhere else along the Ukrainian-Russian border, you should be able to fire back." But long-range strikes with weapons with American components, Sullivan added, are prohibited in Ukraine.

Також читайте: Салліван про вступ України в НАТО: Потрібно ще провести відповідні реформи та виконати умови безпеки

The official emphasized that the presidents of the United States and Ukraine discussed this issue during a meeting in Washington and on the phone last week: "Our policy has not changed at this point, but these conversations will continue, and I think it's best to have them behind closed doors so that we can address this issue with our Ukrainian partners."