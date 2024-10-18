Sullivan on joining NATO: Ukraine still needs to implement relevant reforms and fulfill security conditions
Ukraine's place and future is in NATO, but there is still work to be done to get there.
According to Censor.NET, citing "Voice of America", this was stated by Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.
"There is still work to be done to get there, including reforms and security conditions. So, the question is how to build a bridge from where we are now to Ukraine's eventual membership in NATO," he said.
The answer to this question, according to Sullivan, was the outcome of the Washington summit, "including the institutionalization of a security support apparatus for Ukraine."
He added that President Biden is trying to make the support for Ukraine a long-term commitment.
