Russia is ready to consider any options for peace agreements based on realities on battlefield - Putin
Russia is ready to consider any options for peace agreements to end the war in Ukraine, "based on the realities on the battlefield," and is not ready for "anything else."
This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.
Putin said that amid the losses, it is better for Ukraine to sit down at the negotiating table now, but he believes that Kyiv is not going to peace talks, as this would require the lifting of martial law and presidential elections.
