Occupiers attacked Cherkaska Lozova village in Kharkiv region: fire broke out
On the evening of October 24, Russians attacked the village of Cherkaska Lozova in the Kharkiv district.
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.
"At 9:11 p.m., the occupiers attacked the village of Cherkaska Lozova in Kharkiv district. As a result of the hit, the grass is burning in the open area," Syniehubov said.
He added that there was no information about the victims.
