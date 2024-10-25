Explosions occurred in occupied Berdiansk, - CMA

In the evening of October 25, explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported in Telegram by the Berdiansk CMA, Censor.NET reports.

"It's loud in Berdiansk!

Residents of the temporarily occupied Berdiansk report the sounds of explosions.

In particular, the citizens report loud sounds heard in different parts of the city, in particular in the Kolonia neighborhood and in the Nagorny part.

- The house shook!

- The windows were shaking," the residents of Berdiansk write," the statement reads.