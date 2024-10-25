ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10700 visitors online
News
2 411 4

Explosions occurred in occupied Berdiansk, - CMA

Вибух

In the evening of October 25, explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported in Telegram by the Berdiansk CMA, Censor.NET reports.

"It's loud in Berdiansk!

Residents of the temporarily occupied Berdiansk report the sounds of explosions.

In particular, the citizens report loud sounds heard in different parts of the city, in particular in the Kolonia neighborhood and in the Nagorny part.

See more: Traitor judge Lomeiko is eliminated in occupied Berdiansk - DIU. PHOTOS

- The house shook!
- The windows were shaking," the residents of Berdiansk write," the statement reads.

Бердянська МВА про вибухи у місті

Author: 

Berdyansk (115) explosion (1557)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 