ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9634 visitors online
News Photo War
12 518 25

Traitor judge Lomeiko is eliminated in occupied Berdiansk - DIU. PHOTOS

In the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, a traitorous judge, Vitalii Lomeiko, was eliminated.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

"On 2 October 2024, a car carrying traitor Vitalii Lomeiko exploded near the sixth house on Krasnykh Partizan Street in the Liski neighbourhood near the port in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk," the statement said.

У Бердянську ліквідували суддю-зрадника Ломейка

Lomeiko is a judge of the Chernihiv District Court of the Zaporizhzhia region who violated his oath and collaborated with the Russian occupiers.

У Бердянську ліквідували суддю-зрадника Ломейка

"The fate of Vitalii Lomeiko, who was involved in the repression of Ukrainians under occupation and war crimes, is a reminder to all traitors that serving the torturers of the Ukrainian people is dangerous to health and life," the Defence Intelligence added.

Watch more: Wounded Russian crawls along pavement, bleeding to death, leaving bloody trail behind him. VIDEO

The day before, it was reported that a car exploded in occupied Berdiansk.

Author: 

Berdyansk (116) liquidation (2675) Defense Intelligence (362)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 