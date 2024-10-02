Traitor judge Lomeiko is eliminated in occupied Berdiansk - DIU. PHOTOS

In the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, a traitorous judge, Vitalii Lomeiko, was eliminated.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

"On 2 October 2024, a car carrying traitor Vitalii Lomeiko exploded near the sixth house on Krasnykh Partizan Street in the Liski neighbourhood near the port in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk," the statement said.

Lomeiko is a judge of the Chernihiv District Court of the Zaporizhzhia region who violated his oath and collaborated with the Russian occupiers.

"The fate of Vitalii Lomeiko, who was involved in the repression of Ukrainians under occupation and war crimes, is a reminder to all traitors that serving the torturers of the Ukrainian people is dangerous to health and life," the Defence Intelligence added.

The day before, it was reported that a car exploded in occupied Berdiansk.