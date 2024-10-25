"Servant of People" Bezuhla: We need to prepare circular defense of Pavlohrad and Izium. What does Syrskyi do?

"The Servant of the People party called on the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, to prepare a circular defense of Pavlohrad and Izium. She also reminded him that she had previously reported on Russian plans to establish bridgeheads near five regional centers during the fall.

People's Deputy Mariana Bezuhla posted the relevant post on her Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"I also remind you of this post of mine.

To wit:

Selydove is already mostly conquered by Russians. They have entered Kupiansk. Half of the Kursk region has already been returned.

We need to prepare a circular defense of Pavlohrad and Izium.

What is Syrskyi doing? Varieties of lies," Bezuhla wrote.

She also attached her post from September 2024:

"During the fall, the Russians plan to create bridgeheads near five regional centers and destroy them: Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro, which they are gradually approaching, Kharkiv and Kherson, which have been under constant attack for a long time, as well as Sumy, which has become a foothold for our active operations in the Kursk region.

You can see how complicated the situation in the United States is, as well as the inadequacy of the military leadership, which is busy with the "Kursk sandbox" and taking brigades there.

In such circumstances, I ask the military to pay attention to maximum horizontal coordination, maximum resistance to the aggressor, and civilians to have a realistic perception of the situation, to be indifferent and support the combat units. We cannot surrender either our land or our minds.

Regardless of what happens at the highest levels, Ukrainians have repeatedly proved that they are stronger than any circumstances.

Let's keep going."



