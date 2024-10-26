Zelenskyy said that he would give out 1,000 hryvnias to each person at expense of state budget

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the government to introduce a new programme called "E-Support" starting from 1 December, under which every citizen will receive UAH 1,000.

He said this in his traditional evening address, Censor.NET reports.

"Preparations for the coming months should be underway at all levels of our country. The heating season. Winter. A lot of work in the energy sector is about protecting facilities and working on system stability. Regions are preparing, communities are preparing. The military is preparing. In addition to these systemic things, there are decisions that can be made directly to support people. I have instructed the government to introduce a new programme starting from 1 December that will be tangible for every family in Ukraine. There is support for all our people - adults, children, every family in Ukraine. One thousand hryvnias per person - that's several thousand hryvnias per family - and the money can be spent on Ukrainian goods and services, including utilities and electricity. Tickets - this is Ukrzaliznytsia. Ukrainian medicines. He also instructed that the money could be spent on Ukrainian books and cultural services. You can donate to the military - to volunteers, to drones. The Cabinet of Ministers has to determine all the details and present it to the people. I expect this to happen soon. On 1 December, people should have the money," Zelenskyy said.

Read also on Censor.NET: During the war, Ukrainians illegally received 390 million in "eSupport" aid, a quarter has already been returned

In 2008, then-Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko launched a programme to pay compensation to depositors of the former USSR Sberbank. Under the programme, depositors of the USSR Sberbank received UAH 1,000. At that time, Yulia's Thousand, as the programme was popularly called, cost the budget UAH 5 billion.

Also in 2021, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already initiated a programme to pay UAH 1,000 to those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.