Russians launched missile attack on Dnipro. Residential building was damaged, fire broke out

Late on Friday evening, 25 October, the occupiers launched a missile attack on the city of Dnipro.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to the official, the enemy attack damaged a residential building and caused a fire. Details are being investigated.

It should be noted that at 23:01, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a Russian missile fired at Dnipro.

