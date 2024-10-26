ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10673 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
409 3

3 people were killed and 7 wounded as result of shelling by occupiers of Kherson region

Обстріли Херсонщини 25 жовтня

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops continued to attack populated areas of the Kherson region, resulting in deaths and injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, over the past day, Kherson, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Tomina Balka, Stepanivka, Komyshany, Dniprovske, Bilozerka, Sofiivka, Stanislav, Pervomaiske, Beryslav, Zolota Balka, Novovorontsovka, Havrylivka, and Burhunka came under enemy fire and air strikes.

As noted, the Russian military hit the post office; residential areas of the region's settlements, including a multi-storey building and 17 private houses. The occupiers also damaged outbuildings and cars.

According to the RMA, 3 people were killed and 7 others were injured, including 1 child, as a result of Russian aggression.

Read more: Russians launched missile attack on Dnipro. Residential building was damaged, fire broke out

Author: 

shoot out (13679) Khersonska region (2155)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 