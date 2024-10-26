3 people were killed and 7 wounded as result of shelling by occupiers of Kherson region

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops continued to attack populated areas of the Kherson region, resulting in deaths and injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, over the past day, Kherson, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Tomina Balka, Stepanivka, Komyshany, Dniprovske, Bilozerka, Sofiivka, Stanislav, Pervomaiske, Beryslav, Zolota Balka, Novovorontsovka, Havrylivka, and Burhunka came under enemy fire and air strikes.

As noted, the Russian military hit the post office; residential areas of the region's settlements, including a multi-storey building and 17 private houses. The occupiers also damaged outbuildings and cars.



According to the RMA, 3 people were killed and 7 others were injured, including 1 child, as a result of Russian aggression.

