Ruscists strike in Kharkiv region

On the afternoon of October 26, 2024, Russian troops struck in the Kharkiv region, hitting open territory.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of the occupiers' strikes over the past half hour, there have been hits in the open area in Kharkiv district. Preliminary, there were no casualties," he noted.

