ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10673 visitors online
News
3 944 1

Ruscists strike in Kharkiv region

Обстріли Харківщини 5 жовтня

On the afternoon of October 26, 2024, Russian troops struck in the Kharkiv region, hitting open territory.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of the occupiers' strikes over the past half hour, there have been hits in the open area in Kharkiv district. Preliminary, there were no casualties," he noted.

Read more: 3 people were killed and 7 wounded as result of shelling by occupiers of Kherson region

Author: 

shoot out (13679) Kharkivshchyna (1976)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 