Hottest spot today is in Pokrovsk direction: Enemy made 20 attempts to storm Ukrainian positions, 12 attacks have already been repelled, - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire frontline has increased to 90. The invaders continue to use aviation, in particular, KABs, and carry out attacks in almost all directions of the east and south of our country, especially in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions.

Shelling of the territory of Ukraine

The occupier does not stop using artillery and aviation on the territory of the Chernihiv and Sumy regions. The areas of such settlements as Khrinivka, Oleksandrivka, Yablunivka, Basivka, Tymofiivka, and Pokrovka came under enemy fire. Enemy aircraft also conducted an air strike in the area of Khrapivshchyna, dropping two guided bombs.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

Seven combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv direction today. Ukrainian troops repelled four Russian attacks in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia. Three more clashes near Starytsia are still ongoing.

Ukraine's troops repelled five occupiers' assaults near Kindrashivka, Synkivka, Kruhliakivka, Berestove, and Pershotravneve in the Kupiansk direction. Three more firefights are taking place near Kruhlyakivka and Kindrashivka. The enemy is actively using aviation. Pishchane, Hlushkivka, Zahryzove, and Berestove were hit by KABs.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, the enemy is attacking in the areas of Hrekivka, Makiivka, Terny, Torske, Serebryanka and Hryhorivka with the support of aviation. In total, there have been 12 combat engagements in this sector since the beginning of the day, four of which are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the occupiers attacked twice in the vicinity of Bilohorivka, and one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked our troops' positions near Shcherbynivka six times. Three attacks have been repelled so far.

The situation is the hottest in the Pokrovsk direction. Fierce fighting is taking place in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Mykolaivka, and Selydove. So far, the enemy has made 20 attempts to storm Ukrainian positions, 12 attacks have been repelled by our defenders. The occupants dropped a bomb near Myrnohrad.

Eleven firefights continue in the Kurakhove direction in the vicinity of Izmailivka, Stepanivka, Novodmytrivka, Novoselydivka, Hostre, Dalne, Antonivka, Yelizavetivka, and Katerynivka. Seven enemy attacks have already been repelled by our defenders.

Situation in the South

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled an enemy attack near Novodanylivka. The invaders actively used aircraft in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Mali Shcherbaki.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks. The invaders launched an air strike on the town of Lviv, using unguided missiles.

Russian strikes in the Kursk region

According to the information available at this time, the enemy conducted 18 air strikes on the territory of the Kursk region, using 29 KABs.