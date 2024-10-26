Day in Donetsk region: One person was wounded, enemy attacked four districts of region. PHOTOS
Over the past day, settlements in Volnovakha, Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region came under fire from Russian troops.
This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
Volnovakha district
In Maksymivka of the Vuhledar district, 2 houses were destroyed and an enterprise was damaged.
Pokrovsk district
In the Kurakhivka district, 9 houses in Veselyi Hai, a shop, and private houses in Dachne were damaged.
Kramatorsk district
A person was injured in the Mykolaivka district and administrative buildings were damaged in Donetsk, and 3 warehouses were damaged in Rai-Oleksandrivka. Four houses were damaged in Viroliubivka of the Kostiantynivka district.
Bakhmut district
A school and a multi-story building were damaged in Siversk, and a private house in Serebryanka. In the Chasiv Yar district, 10 private houses, a multi-story building, and 3 non-residential premises were damaged.
As noted, in total, Russians fired 8 times at settlements in the Donetsk region over the past day. 975 people were evacuated from the front line, including 51 children.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password