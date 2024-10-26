Rheinmetall will build four plants for production of weapons in Ukraine, one of them is already working - General Director Papperger

The first plant of the Rheinmetall defense concern is already operating in Ukraine, the second is on the way. In total, the concern plans to build four plants for the production of weapons in Ukraine.

CEO Armin Papperger said this in an interview with TSN, Censor.NET reports.

"The first plant is already in operation. The Ukrainian defense industry is our partner. Now we have a production plant and a service plant," said Papperger.

He noted that by the end of this year, the first ultra-modern Lynx infantry fighting vehicle will appear in Ukraine.

"At the moment, we service infantry fighting vehicles, but also main battle tanks. So this is a very productive joint venture," said Rheinmetall's CEO.

In addition, Papperger said that Rheinmetall is on track to build a powder plant and an ammunition plant in Ukraine. Also, according to him, the concern wants to establish the production of air defense systems.

"The third point is that we want to establish the production of air defense systems so that you can protect yourself," Papperger said.

